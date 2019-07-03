DIPR condoles with Rakesh Dubey

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Officers and officials of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of aunt of Deputy Director (AV) Rakesh Dubey.

A condolence meeting, chaired by Director Information Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, was convened here today which was attended by all the officers and officials of the Directorate.

The meeting, while expressing sympathies with Dubey, prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of the Information Employees Union was also held to condole the demise. The members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and sympathised with the bereaved family.