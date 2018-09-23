DIPR condoles with DIO Bandipora

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 22:
The Department of Information & Public Relations has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of District Information Officer (DIO) Bandipora Jahangir Akhoon.
The official spokesperson said that Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar while expressing heartfelt condolences has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
A condolence meeting, chaired by Joint Director Information, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, was convened here today which was attended by officers and officials of the Division.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the meeting prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
A condolence meeting of the J&K State information and Public Relation, Non-Gazetted Employee Welfare Union was also held to condole the demise. The members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Similar condolence meetings were also held in all District Information Centers. The participants prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.