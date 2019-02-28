DIPR condoles demise

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 27:
The officers and officials of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have expressed grief over the demise of mother of Gulshan Ara, Assistant Information Officer.
As per an official, a condolence meeting, chaired by Director Information Gulzar Ahmad, was convened here today which was attended by all the officers and officials of the Directorate.
The meeting, while expressing sympathies with Gulshan Ara, Assistant Information Officer, prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear with the irreparable loss, the official added.
Meanwhile, Joint Director Information (JD) Kashmir , Mohammed Ashraf Hakak and other officers and of officials of the divisional office also expressed condolence with Assistant Information Officer Gulshan Ara here at a condolence meeting.
The meeting expressed heartfelt condolences with Gulshan Ara and his family. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss, the official added.