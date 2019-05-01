DIPR bids farewell to retiring officials

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) held a grand function here to bid an affectionate farewell to its Photo Officer (PO) Muhammad Yaseen and other employees who attained superannuation after serving the Department for over three decades.

Others who also attained superannuation include Information Assistant, Surjit Paul and cameraman Zahoor Ahmed Qazi.

Director Information Gulzar Shabnum, Joint Director Information Headquarter Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Information (AV), Rakesh Dubey and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

The officers and staff of DIPR wished the retiring employee a happy and prosperous post-retirement life. On the occasion, Director Information and other officers presented a shawl, memento and bouquet to the retiring employees as a token of appreciation for their services for the Department.