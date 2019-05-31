DIPR bids farewell to Pawan Kumar

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today held a function here to bid an affectionate farewell to Assistant Information Officer, Pawan Kumar, who attained superannuation after serving the Department for almost 35 years.

Director Information, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, Deputy Director (Central), Parveen Kumar, other senior officers and staff of DIPR were present on the occasion.

The Director Information described Kumar an upright and an honest employee who always did his work diligently.

Services of Kumar which he rendered for the Department were highly appreciated on the occasion.

The officers and staff of DIPR wished the retiring Assistant Information Officer a happy and prosperous post-retirement life.

On the occasion, Director Information and other officers presented a shawl and a memento to Pawan Kumar as a token of appreciation to his services for the Department.