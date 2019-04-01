DIPR accords farewell to retiring Accounts Officer

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations accorded farewell to Accounts Officer, Kuldeep Kumar on his superannuation.

As per an official, lauding dedication of Kuldeep, Director Information and Public Relations Gulzar Ahmed Dar appreciated conduct of the officer while discharging his duties.

He wished Kumar with good health and happiness in life ahead.

Joint Director Information, Naresh Kumar, Deputy Directors of both State and Divisional offices, Information Officers and other staff of Directorate and Division offices attended the function, the official added.