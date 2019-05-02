DIPR accords farewell to cameraman Zahoor Qazi

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today held a function here to bid an affectionate farewell to its cameraman Zahoor Ahmed Qazi who attained superannuation after serving the Department for over three decades.

Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Abid Hussain, Assistant Director Information (Advt), Shakeela Shawl, Assistant Director Information/Field Publicity Officer, Srinagar Mohammed Aslam Khan and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Joint Director Information Kashmir recalled his work relation with the retiring cameraman and highlighted his glorious service rendered to the department.

Joint Director impressed upon the fresh faces in the department to follow the footsteps of people like Zahoor Qazi and seek inspiration to excel in their professional lives. Applauding the retiring cameraman, the JD Kashmir said that people like Zahoor are an asset for any organization and it is always hard to replace them. The officers and staff of DIPR wished the retiring employee a happy and prosperous post-retirement life.

Zahoor was presented with a shawl, memento and bouquet as a token of appreciation for their services for the Department.