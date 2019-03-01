Diplomatic engagements only way to end current crisis: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday urged governments of Pakistan and India to work for resumption of peaceful environment in the region—suggesting that “diplomatic engagements were the only way to end current crisis.”
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said; “we urge both the governments to immediately take steps to end this dangerous standoff by going for de-escalation which is in the best interests of the people of both the countries especially those who live in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “War is never a solution, but diplomatic engagement is. The billions of people living in the subcontinent cannot be put in peril due to this looming conflict.”
Tarigami said that “war-mongering and jingoism need to be put an end in both the countries,” he said, adding “Yesterday's events revealed that conflict and war brings a terrible human toll. In both the countries, governments, political leaders, media and civil society must act with caution and responsibility.”
He said that diplomatic engagement seems the only way out in this current crisis. “The least Pakistan should do is immediate release of Wing Commander Abinandan and hand over him to India,” he said.