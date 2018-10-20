Diplomatic constraints halting permission to Sharda Peeth pilgrims: MoS PMO to SSCK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Minister of State at the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that though the matter of granting permission to pilgrims to visit the Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-administered Kashmir was also taken up with the concerned authorities, there were certain diplomatic constraints involved into the matter.
According to a statement issued here, Singh while interacting with the members of "Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (Regd.)" who called him In New Delhi.
As per the statement, Singh held a 40-minute-long meeting to discuss different issues related to the shrine, which is currently a part of Pak administered Jammu Kashmir (PaJK).
The members of the delegation also submitted several documents and representations to substantiate the campaign for preservation of Sharda Peeth, undertaken by them, the statement said.
As per the statement, the members of the delegation shared with the Minister, several initiatives undertaken by them to revive the legacy of the Sharda Peeth located in Sharda village in PaJK.
They also spoke about their efforts to revive the ancient Sharda script.
The members of the delegation expressed their keen desire to undertake research related to various facets of the shrine of Sharda Peeth.
For this purpose, they claimed, they were also receiving positive cooperation from the members of the civil society living in PaJK.
They also referred to a recent book on Sharda Peeth written in Urdu language by PaJK author Khwaja Abdul Ghani and titled "Sharda - Tareekh Ke Irtequi Marahil", the statement read.
They said, they have also undertaken the task of translating the book into Hindi, read the statement.
As per the statement, one of the demands made by the members of the delegation was the grant of permission for them, by the Government of India, to undertake pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth.