About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIO Kupwara accorded farewell on superannuation

Published at March 02, 2018 02:33 AM 0Comment(s)438views


Kupwara:

The officials of District Information Centre Kupwara and other subordinate centres today accorded warm farewell to District Information Officer Kupwara Abdul Rashid Bhat.

Bhat, who was recently promoted to Assistant Director Information, attained superannuation after discharging his duties for over 37 years.

Officials of the department, Haji Abdul Rashid Shah, Mohammad Shafi Shah and Amanullah Rania were also given affectionate send-off on their retirement during an impressive function was organized by the President Employees Union Information Department, North Kashmir Mohammad Tariq Mir.

 

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top