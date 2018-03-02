DIO Kupwara accorded farewell on superannuation

Kupwara:
The officials of District Information Centre Kupwara and other subordinate centres today accorded warm farewell to District Information Officer Kupwara Abdul Rashid Bhat.
Bhat, who was recently promoted to Assistant Director Information, attained superannuation after discharging his duties for over 37 years.
Officials of the department, Haji Abdul Rashid Shah, Mohammad Shafi Shah and Amanullah Rania were also given affectionate send-off on their retirement during an impressive function was organized by the President Employees Union Information Department, North Kashmir Mohammad Tariq Mir.
