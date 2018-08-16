DIO Bandipora awarded

Bandipora , August 15 :
District Information Officer , Bandipora Mohammad Yousuf Mir was awarded on the eve of 72nd Independence Day for his meritorious and distinguished service at Independence function held at SK Sports Stadium, Bandipora.
Mir was awarded by District Development Commissioner, Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other Senior officers.
It is pertinent to mention that Mir was also awarded on the eve of Republic Day celebration 2009 for his outstanding performance in the field.