Published at November 01, 2018 03:03 PM 0Comment(s)426views


Dineshwar Sharma visits Handwara

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government of India’s special representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma Thursday visited Handwara town in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Sharma, reports said, reached Handwara town amid tight security arrangements.

He is scheduled to meeting various delegations at Environmental Hall, Handwara.

Sharma, who is a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, was appointed last year as special representative to carry forward a dialogue with all sections of the people in the state.

