Dineshwar Sharma to arrive in Srinagar today

‘Will decide on talks-invite to separatists’
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Government of India’s (GoI) interlocutor on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, will arrive in Srinagar on Monday to start third-round of talks here.
However Sharma has not scheduled the duration of his visit, during which he will visit different stakeholders. “I am arriving in Srinagar on Monday. I haven’t decided anything about how long I would stay in Kashmir,” he told Rising Kashmir over phone from New Delhi. Sharma said he would first visit Kashmir and later to Jammu.
Asked if he would invite some separatist leaders for talks, Sharma said, “I will decide as I reach Srinagar.” During his first two visits to the state, Sharma had met around 140 delegations in Kashmir Valley which included a number of sitting and former legislators, civil society groups, transporters and some lesser known trade associations, NGOs and student forums.
The fresh visit will be watched keenly on whether it will help break ice with separatists. Besides Hurriyat leaders, prominent civil society groups, trade and tourism players including those with Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA)-an organisation of various business associations-had earlier refused to meet Sharma.
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, had earlier stated through Joint Resistance Leadership that the exercise by Dineshwar Sharma was “futile and a time buying tactic”.
Main Opposition National Conference had sated recently that Sharma’s stature is too low to resolve decade-old Kashmir conflict. The party has stated that Sharma’s appointment was made by the Government of India (GoI) in a bid to “belittle” the importance of Kashmir issue and “hoodwink the world that New Delhi is taking measures for sustainable peace in Kashmir.”
“Who is Dineshwar Sharma, a retired government official? Do you think that he has a stature to resolve the issue which is at the United Nations?” NC additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal had said.
