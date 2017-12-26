Dineshwar Sharma reaches Baramulla

Noor ul haqBaramulla
Government of India’s Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma reached Baramulla amid tight security on Tuesday morning.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Dineshwar would meet around 24 delegations across district Baramulla.
Local sources informed Rising Kashmir that Beopar Mandal Baramulla and Bar Association Baramulla will abstain from meeting Dineshwar.
President Beopar Mandal Baramulla Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie told Rising Kashmir that traders will not meet the said interlocutor, as we don’t have the mandate to talk on Kashmir issue.
“People have given us mandate to work for the welfare, development and betterment of trade community in particular and Baramulla in general.
“All the prominent traders in one voice appeal to state and central government including the appointed interlocutor to initiate talks with Hurriyat leadership and other political groups at highest level in order to resolve Kashmir issue once for all.
“Kashmir is a political issue and not a developmental and unemployment issue,” he said.
Meanwhile, President Bar Association Baramulla Abdul Salaam Rather told Rising Kashmir that Bar will also not meet the interlocutor as it is a “futile exercise”.
(Photograph used in this story is file pic)
