Dineshwar meets Governor

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government of India’s Special Representative for Dialogue in J&K Dineshwar Sharma Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Tuesday.

Sharma apprised Governor about his gathered opinion regarding the political and developmental aspirations of people across the State.

“Governor and Sharma discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, recent initiatives taken by the Administration for ensuring equitable development of the State and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative set up and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth,” an official spokesman said.

He said they also discussed arrangements in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.