Dilbagh to hold additional charge of DGP F&ES

Jammu:
As Director General rank officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police, VK Singh, preceded on “protest leave”, Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh would continue to hold additional charge as Director General, Fire and Emergency Services.
The government had already issued an order for appointment of V K Singh as full-fledged Director General Fire Services from January 1st 2019 but with VK Singh proceeding on leave Dilbagh Singh would continue to hold additional charge as Director General Fire Services. Quoting sources, local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service, revealed that V K Singh has refused to take up the charge as Director General Fire Services from January 1st 2019 but has instead proceeded on leave—saying that he won’t take charge as Director General Fire Services.