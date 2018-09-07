Dilbag Singh takes over as new JK police chief

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Dilbag Singh took over as the new Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police Friday after his predecessor S P Vaid, caught in a verbal duel with the new state administration, was shunted out and posted as Transport Commissioner Thursday night.
Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer from the state, took over as the new police chief at a simple ceremony. He continues to hold the charge of Director-General (Prisons).
Immediately after taking over as the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting of Police officers. In the meeting, he impressed upon the officers to continue with their work for the restoration of peace in the state.
He said that the JK Police has seen many challenges in the past and will sail through the present challenges as well. He directed the officers to look after the welfare and other needs of their subordinates particularly the constabulary.
He assured them that as the leader of the organization he will always be behind his policemen and officers. He further said that JK Police has earned a name for itself and it’s duty our to take it to greater heights.
Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was unceremoniously removed as police chief late last night. It was believed that the reason behind the sudden development was continuous friction over interference in the police work by the state's bureaucracy.
Vaid has been shifted as Transport Commissioner, a post which was held by Saugat Biswas, a 2006-IAS officer. The post has been upgraded from Additional Secretary to the rank of Secretary. It will be headquartered in Jammu.
Before demitting his office, Vaid expressed satisfaction that he was able to serve the people of the state.
"I'm thankful to the God that he gave me the opportunity to serve my people and my country. I'm grateful to police, security agencies, and people of state for their support and their faith in me. My best wishes to the new DGP," Vaid said.
"My only concern is the youth which is dying and unnecessary loss of human life. The sooner it ends, the better it would be," he said.
The state government removed Vaid as the DGP late Thursday night and handed over the charge to DG (Prisons) Dilbagh Singh till a permanent appointment is made.
However, officials in the know said that Singh would continue as the Director General of Police and all necessary formalities including seeking permission from the UPSC was being taken.