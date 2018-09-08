Dilbag Singh takes over as DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 07:
Dilbag Singh Friday took over as Director General of Police (DGP), J&K.
He succeeds Sheesh Paul Vaid, who passed on the baton to Singh at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar.
Immediately after taking over as the DGP, Dilbag Singh chaired a high level meeting of Police officers, a statement of Police issued here said.
In the meeting, he impressed upon the officers to continue with their work for restoration of peace in the State.
He said J&K Police had seen many challenges in the past and would sail through the present challenges as well.
He directed the officers to look after the welfare and other needs of their subordinates, particularly the constabulary.
He assured them that as the leader of the organisation, he would always be behind his men and officers.
He said J&K Police had earned a name for itself and that it was the duty of all to take it to greater heights.
Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer, who has served the State in various capacities in the field and at staff levels, is a decorated officer.
He has served as ASP Headquarter Kupwara, Additional SP Doda, SP Traffic NHW, SP Doda, SP Vigilance, SP Baramulla, Commandant JKAP 7th Battalion, ADIG Anantnag, ADIG Baramulla, DIG Security J&K, DIG Jammu, Director SSG J&K IGP Crime and Railways, IGP CID, IGP Traffic, IGP Home Guards and Civil Defence, IGP Armed, Director Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, IGP Jammu Zone, MD Police Housing Corporation, ADGP Security, Commandant General Home Guards and CD and DG Prisons with additional charge of Fire and Emergency services.
On his arrival, the DGP was received by senior police officers and presented a guard of honour.
Those who were present on the occasion included ADGP CID J&K B Srinivas, ADGP (Armed) J&K A K Choudhary, Director Vigilance S J M Gillani, ADGP Security, Law and Order and Home Guards Munir Ahmed Khan, IGP Tech Jagjit Kumar, IGP Armed, Kashmir Shafkat Watali, IGP (Pers) PHQ J P Singh, IGP Security Alok Kumar, IGP Crime Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba, IGP (CIV) Police Headquarters Ashkoor Ahmed Wani, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, Director Telecom Naseer Ahmad, and all AIsG of PHQ, Srinagar-based commandants of the armed battalions and officers of the Prosecution Wing PHQ.