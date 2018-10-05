Dilbag sanctions reward for 51 cops

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
Director General of Police, (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday rewarded 51 personnel of district Bandipora Police Training School, Manigam. Rupees one thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of these personnel for exhibiting excellent weapon drill and turn out while presenting guard of honour to the DGP during his visit to district Banidpora and PTS Manigam.
Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K recently sanctioned reward in favour of 78 police personnel of Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Awantipora districts for exhibiting excellent weapon drill and turn out while presenting guard of honour during his visit to these districts.