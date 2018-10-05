About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dilbag sanctions reward for 51 cops

Published at October 05, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)246views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 4:

Director General of Police, (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday rewarded 51 personnel of district Bandipora Police Training School, Manigam. Rupees one thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of these personnel for exhibiting excellent weapon drill and turn out while presenting guard of honour to the DGP during his visit to district Banidpora and PTS Manigam.
Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K recently sanctioned reward in favour of 78 police personnel of Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Awantipora districts for exhibiting excellent weapon drill and turn out while presenting guard of honour during his visit to these districts.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top