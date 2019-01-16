Dilawar Mir making efforts to form third front

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Amid hectic political activity for realignment of political forces in Kashmir ahead of forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, efforts are on to form the third front in Jammu and Kashmir state.
Sources revealed that former minister and senior PDP leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir is holding hectic consultations with the leaders who were part of erstwhile G M Shah led ANC-Congress coalition government in 1984.
The PDP leader Dilawar Mir has held extensive consultations with the likes of President Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakim Mohammad Yaseen a former minister, President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) Ghulam Hassan Mir another former minister and CPI (M) Secretary M Y Tarigami at least thrice during the last one month.
The stepped-up activities for the formation of the third front by PDP leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir could trigger yet another fresh wave of dissidence within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the idea of formation of a third front could lead to defection of some senior leaders from both PDP and National Conference to proposed third front keeping in view their earlier association with the erstwhile G M Shah led ANC-Congress coalition government in 1984.
A top leader involved in the formation of the proposed third front on conditions of anonymity confirmed that PDP leader Dilawar Mir held several rounds of consultations for the formation of the third front during last one month.
It is in place to mention here that at least seven legislators including three ministers of Mehbooba led PDP-BJP coalition government have recently left PDP and joined Peoples Conference and National Conference immediately after the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state. KNS