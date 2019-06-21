Dilapidated roads irk Suthra Shahi, Bemina residents

June 21, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Locals seeks Guv, DC’s intervention for immediate repairs

Residents of Suthra Shahi-B and Firdous Colony Bemina are up in arms against the authorities for failing to repair the roads in the area since last four years.

The residents accused Roads and Building Department (R&B) authorities of having failed to macadamize and upgrade the link roads in dilapidated condition, with potholes causing inconvenience to the people in the area.

Raja Arbaz, a resident of Shutra Shahi colony said, “They have been visiting R&B department from last three years. R&B officials visited the area to make a cost estimate to repair the dilapidated roads but since then nothing has been done by the department,” he said.

The residents said the area was badly affected during the devastating flood of 2014 and till now the roads are in bad shape which causes water logging in the area as soon as the there is a slight downpour.

Earlier in the year 2018 the chief engineer of PW (R&B) department proposed a plan for the upgradation and macadamization of the said roads in the area amounting to Rs 32.56 lacs, but things have remained unchanged on the ground.

President, Firdous colony Bemina, Mehraj u Din Bhat said, “After the devastating flood of 2014 the road is in worst condition while the failed drainage system causes water logging which has made our lives miserable.”

“R&B authorities are in slumber. Even after approaching them several times they paid no attention. The bad condition of roads and water logging has compelled us to shut our shops,” he said.

The residents urged Governor Satya Pal Malik and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into their grievances and resolve the matter on priority.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi said they are already working on repair of city roads and all dilapidated will be macadamized in due course of time.

“Our first priority is the main roads followed by link and colony roads,” he said.