Dilapidated roads irk Pantha chowk residents

May 12, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Residents of Balhama Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar are up in arms against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) for failing to repair the roads in the area.

Expressing dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads, Mir Hussain a local told The Rising Kashmir that roads are in a dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience the inhabitants.

“We approached officials many times, but there was no response from them. During emergencies, we have to face the situation,” Mir said.

Mir said it is difficult for school going children and senior citizens to walk as 500-meter lane is fully waterlogged and needs urgent attention.

Another resident Ghulam Nabi said that during recent rains the potholes and ditches remain filled with mud and water.

“Government spends crores for roads in the main city, but there is nothing for the city outskirts. The roads have not been repaired since the past 2 years,” he said.

“Ahead of Darbar move some roads in Srinagar are being repaired to appease the officials and but other areas are deliberately left unattended,” he said.

They said that condition of the road never improved due to the lackadaisical attitude of the concerned authorities.

The inhabitants threatened to stage a protest at Pantha Chowk and block the highway if their demands would not be fulfilled.

They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer R&B to look into their problem.

Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that they will look into the matter and issue would be solved as soon as possible.

“In the upcoming season, all roads in the area would be macadamized,” Yesvi said.

