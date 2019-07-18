Dilapidated road irks Lal Bazar residents

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Residents of Alamdar Colony Lalbazar are up in arms against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for failing to repair the road in the area.

Expressing dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads, the residents said they have been ignored by the government.

Tariq Ahmad Shawl a local said the roads are in a dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience to the inhabitants.

“We approached the concerned officials many times, but there was not any positive response. During emergencies we have to face a tough situation,” Shawl said.

He said school going children and senior citizens cannot come out of houses, as 500-meter lane remains waterlogged and needs urgent attention.

Another resident Ghulam Nabi said, “Government spends crores of rupees for roads in the city, but there is nothing for the city outskirts. The roads have not been repaired since last two years,” he said.

The locals threatened to stage a protest at Lal Bazar and block the road if their demands were not fulfilled.

The residents appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter on priority.

Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that he will look into the matter.

“In the next two weeks, all roads in the area would be macadamized,” Yesvi said.