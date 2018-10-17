Dilapidated road, damaged water pipe annoys Palpora residents

R&B Department assures road, water supply repairs
R&B Department assures road, water supply repairs
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 16:
Residents of old Palpora Chowk, Srinagar Tuesday expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads and main water pipe running over the road.
While the authorities are planning to introduce metro rail services in the city, the area being 3.5 Kilometres away from the Cement Bridge at Nallahmar road has been left unattended by the authorities much to the residents’ inconvenience.
The residents claimed the area has been neglected by the authorities as the roads are completely in shambles. Also, the leakage of the main water pipe flowing over the road has made residents to suffer.
“Despite being the residents of heart of the city, the roads leading to our locality are in dilapidated condition making it extremely difficult for us to commute. Our area has been thrown on God’s mercy,” residents said.
Adding to their miseries, residents said the main water pipe flowing over the road is damaged as a result leakage from the pipe leads to water logging in the area.
Hilal Ahmad Dar, a local resident said, “Last year the pipe was laid by the authorities over the road and no effort was made to lay it under the road. As a result, the movement of heavy vehicles has damaged the pipe and causes water logging quite often in the area.”
Dar said the condition of the road is such that it is extremely difficult to move for two and three wheelers. During winter season or whenever it rains the road turns completely muddy and it becomes impossible for the commuters to walk.
“Only trucks, tippers and tractors can move on the road because of their large tyre size. At times, things turn worse when we are not able to walk and authorities have never bothered to intervene,” he added.
The residents have appealed the concerned authorities to take immediate action and repair the damaged roads and lay the water pipe underground to prevent any further damage.
Meanwhile, officials at R&B department assured to repair the damaged roads and also said they will look if the water pipe is causing nuisance to the commuters.
“Currently we are repairing the damaged roads and we will look if the water pipe affects the vehicular activity. We will try to fix the leakage and lay the pipe underground,” an official said.