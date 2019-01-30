Dilapidated road annoys Palpora residents

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
Residents of old Palpora Chowk, Srinagar have expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of road in the area.
While the authorities are planning to introduce metro rail services in the city, the area being 3.5 Kilometres away from the Cement Bridge at Nallahmar road has been left unattended by the authorities much to the residents’ inconvenience.
The residents claimed the area has been neglected by the authorities as the roads are completely in shambles. Also, the leakage of the main water pipe flowing over the road has made residents to suffer.
“Despite being the residents of heart of the city, the roads leading to our locality are in dilapidated condition making it extremely difficult for us to commute. Our area has been kept at God’s mercy,” residents said.
Adding to their miseries, residents said the main water pipe flowing over the road frequently gets damaged due to movement of vehicles and causes water logging in the area.
Hilal Ahmad, a local resident said, “The condition of the road is such that it is extremely difficult to move for two and three wheelers. During winter season or whenever it rains the road turns completely muddy and it becomes impossible for the commuters to walk.”
“Only trucks, tippers and tractors can move on the road because of their large tyre size. At times, things turn worse when we are not able to walk and authorities have never bothered to intervene,” he added.
The residents have appealed the concerned authorities to take immediate action and repair the damaged road.
Meanwhile, officials at R&B department assured to repair the damaged road causing nuisance to the commuters.