Dilapidated, muddy road irks Al-Noor Colony Wanbal residents

Irfan YattoSrinagar, Nov 07:
Inefficiency and negligence on part of the authorities has forced the residents of Al-Noor Colony Wanbal, Rawalpora to hire a space where they keep their boots and overcoats every time they move out of their houses to avoid getting drenched in mud.
The residents are up in arms against the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) for failing to complete the drainage project in the area which according to locals has forced them to adopt ‘anti-mud gear’.
A delegation of residents told Rising Kashmir that due to recent rains and snowfall, there was water logging in the lanes of Al-Noor Colony due to which they had to face major inconvenience. The situation of the streets turned so bad that the residents had to hire a space just outside the colony where they keep the long boots and over coats they use while going out and coming back to their houses.
Expressing dismay over the dilapidated condition of the lane, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a local said two weeks ago the UEED officials dug out the road in the colony and since then nobody was seen to repair the road.
“We approached the officials concerned many times, but there was not any response from them. During emergencies we have to face a tricky situation,” Bhat said.
Bhat said the school going children and senior citizens cannot come out of their houses, as the 500-metre lane is fully waterlogged and needs urgent attention.
The locals said after the recent rains the potholes and ditches remain filled with mud and water.
“Some employees of UEED department started the repairing process but after some time they too went absconding,” he said.
The residents demanded that the lane road in the colony be repaired as soon as possible so that their sufferings end.
They said the authorities didn’t repair the drainage properly, which is causing severe inconvenience to the residents. They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi said he will direct the concerned AEE to look into the matter so that the road is repaired and people’s sufferings end.