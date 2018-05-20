Dilapidated Badamwari road irks locals, visitors

CE R&B assures macadamization of road by June end
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 19:
Dotted with potholes and uneven surface, the road leading to Badamwari has become a major source of inconvenience for commuters. The road has been has been left in shambles and authorities are in slumber.
The stretch from Kathi Darwaza to Badamwari was dug in winters for drainage work and since then the road has been left in a dilapidated condition. Locals alleged that work on the road was left midway and incomplete as a result of which the whole stretch of road has got damaged. The road witnesses heavy rush of vehicles and has left a negative impression on tourists as well. Locals believe the road can lead to a serious injury because of its condition.
“The road is completely in shambles, there are potholes all over. In serious case it can lead to fatal injuries as the holes are too deep,” said Sajad Ahmad, a tourist.
He said the authorities should take immediate note of the matter since the area is a tourist resort and this also affects business of the surrounding shopkeepers.
“This road leads to Badamwari, Hari Parbat and people from across the country visit these places. The authorities should intervene and repair the road immediately,” he said.
Locals are also aghast over the filthy condition of the road. They said the road is seldom cleaned and the damaged stretch has become the most untidy stretch.
“The condition of this road too bad. If you travel from here once you won’t think of visiting the places again. We are really annoyed with the shabby condition of the road,” said Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Kathi Darwaza.
He further said the road was dug for drainage purpose in January but authorities have failed to macadamize it so far causing inconvenience to locals and visitors alike.
“During rains, water accumulates in potholes which causes nuisance for people. We urge the authorities to intervene and complete the remaining work as soon as possible,” he added.
Bashir Ahmad, another local resident told Rising Kashmir that the road has developed dangerous potholes causing immense inconvenience to commuters.
“This is a real concern as tourists visit places like Badamwari, Hari Parbat on regular basis and every time the visitors invariably complain about the bad condition of the road,” Bashir said.
Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department (R&B), Nisar Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir that macadamization of roads is done only in the summer season and they are trying to fix all the roads.
“It was not possible to fix the road in winter. Now summer has arrived, we will start the work on this road very soon. Hopefully, it will be completed by June,” Bhat said.
