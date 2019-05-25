Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25, 2019 | Agencies

National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that his party’s priority is dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland and restoration of peace.

"Our agenda is to foster amity and bridge the gap between various sections of the society," Dr Abdullah during is reception here in Jammu after he was elected Lok Sabha MP for the second term from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

He added that pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness is the greatest strength of the state and also pledged that his party will work towards dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes and hearths in the Valley.