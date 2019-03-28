March 28, 2019 |

The state and the union governments notified the militant rehabilitation policy in 2010. In the state National Conference-led government and at the union Congress-led government said in 2010 that they have to collaborate to make the rehabilitation policy successful. The policy since its inception suffered from many glitches, and as described by then Home Minister P Chidambaram (in July 2011) there were “practical issues” in implementing the rehabilitation policy. Chidambaram also added that he had asked Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry to sit together to resolve the practical issues. A very peculiar side effect of the rehabilitation policy has come to fore. Scores of women protested in Srinagar’s Press Enclave chanting anti-government slogans and demanding their return to original place, in Pakistan. These spouses of former militants had come to the state after being assured by the state government (union government as well as per the rehabilitation policy) of dignified life. Without necessary documents and some being abandoned (reportedly) by their husbands as they have also been ignored by the government, these women say they have no place to go. In a state of helplessness, they have also approached legal fraternity, but nothing has come so far. In a different case related to women and their rights, some women were said to be abducted and forcibility converted in Pakistan. The political leadership in India stepped forward for the rights of these women, who constitute the minority in Pakistan. As far as rights are concerned, there has to be just one yardstick. When women stage protest and demand in public to be sent back, why were their distress calls not heard at all? The governments, both state and central, may still be suffering from “practical issues”, but it does not make the demand of the women whose life has become miserable here less significant. Both governments must pay attention to what they have to say and find a solution. It were the governments, not the people who represented them, who got them here and it has to be the governments to send them back, if they so wish. Change of guard cannot be a reason for the change in policies and promises, particularly when it concerns rights and welfare of women. A list of these women ought to be prepared and action initiated in individual cases based upon the urgency. Let it not be a PR exercise, but a genuine effort based on humanity or insaniyat.