Digitization of revenue records meant to provide transparent, hassle-free services: Div Com

Reviews implementation of DILRMP
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday said that the main objective of digitization of revenue record is to provide services in a transparent and hassle-free manner and it will also help in reducing land disputes and chances of tampering of records.
He further stressed that the revenue services should be shaped to form a healthy institution so that in the near future proper link could be established between the applicants and the department.
He also appreciated the efforts taken by the Regional Director and other concerned functionaries in this regard.
According to an official, he said this as he visited the Central Record Room, GoleGujral, Jammu to review the implementation of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in the State.
The Divisional Commissioner took a detailed briefing of the digitization of the current Jamabandis as well as the Musavis.
He was informed that, on trial basis, all the parameters involved in the process of the integration of the textual and spatial data of the four villages of Tehsil Jammu West have been done.
He called for the digitization/Integration of textual and spatial data of few densely populated villages on priority basis.
At the outset, Regional Director, S&LR, Jammu, Rifat Kohli briefed the Div Com about various activities of DILRMP project underway at Central Record Room (CRR), Jammu, the official added.
She informed that scanning of 83,76,221 documents of CRR and 12,457 Musavis of Jammu Division have been completed and 1213 Musavis of district Jammu have been digitized.
Further, she informed that 25,83,566 documents such as Mutation Registers, Jamabandis (PP), MisalHaqiyat (PP) Girdawari Register records of PatwarHalqa, Tehsil Record Rooms of District Jammu are being scanned.
The Regional Director also highlighted that the scanning of record kept at CRR would likely to be completed by November this year, said the official.
Later, the Div Com visited the Single Window Room to assess the quantity and quality of the services being issued to the applicants. He was informed that the e-services of the revenue documents of Tehsils Jammu, Jammu West, and Akhnoor are being provided to the applicants, the official added.