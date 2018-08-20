Digitization of PRCs imperative, indulging with Article 35-A a criminal act: Zaffer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 20:
Senior social and political activist, Mir Zaffer (Lasjan), who recently confirmed to join National Conference (NC), Sunday requested Government of Jammu and Kashmir to initiate digitization of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) in the state.
“A modern approach to physical records management digital-based platform makes managing and tracing records incredibly easy,” he said.
Zaffer said the state subject digital data available over the digital platform allows government agencies to provide information to the public quickly, efficiently and in a transparent way.
“Digitization will help to easily tackle frauds in the issuance of PRCs and reduce corruption in many government departments. It can make life easier for both public as well as for the government in a broader perspective,” he said.
According to him, there are many episodes where undeserving people have obtained their state subject either to get government jobs or to establish real estate assets in different districts in the State.
“Many of the existing state subjects who as per law have forfeited the right for permanent residence certificate of J&K are easily able to obtain the same due to manual record management system,” said Zaffer.
Expressing concern, he said that the government should immediately start a project to issue electronic permanent residence cards which can be used for physical and personal identification or authentication and link inherited existing immovable property.
“People in J&K continue to bear the brunt of the delayed process of the document, leaving many people disgruntled,” said Zaffer.
Regarding Article 35-A, the hearing of which has been listed in the last week of this month he said Government of India (GoI) has not moved a defense lawyer while as the state of J&K and NC did.
“This clearly indicates that intention of the rightwing BJP Government is to fiddle with the Article 35-A. If the Article is fiddled with, it will create a mess, alienate masses further and lose forever trust on the central establishment,” he said.
Zaffer also said that the Article has nothing to do with any religion and is equally important to all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.