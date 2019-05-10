Digitization of land records under DILRMP reviewed

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Pawan Kotwal today convened a meeting to review the progress of digitization of Land Records in Kashmir under DILRMP (Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme).

Kotwal stressed upon the importance of digitization that will help citizens to access the records of properties on their own.

Kotwal emphasized upon concerned officials to strictly follow the deadline fixed for the updation of Jamabandis and scanning of all pending revenue records in all the districts of Kashmir Division.

During the meeting, the Financial Commissioner was apprised about the progress of scanning of documents and quality check of the scanned documents.

While inspecting the scanning work of land records and their quality, Kotwal asked the Deputy Commissioners to install additional scanning machines and computers in order to complete the process of digitization within the stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioners of various districts including Anantang, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramullah, Pulwama, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopain and officials from Revenue Department and representatives from RAMTECH Pvt Ltd attended the meeting.