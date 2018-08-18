Digitization of governance

suhailhdeen@gmail.com
Suhail H. Deen
Introduction of AadhaarBased Attendance System (ABAS) in government departments is a welcome step. Presence and punctuality are the two important parameters of the service if not all. How this system turns out will get unfolded by and by. We, the public in general and the employees in particular, hope in the meantime that it adds more responsibility, accountability and efficiency in the overall deliverance.
This upgrade via the replacement of the manual attendance into digital one draws our attention to other equally significant areas where the similar action needs to be infused, and probably with little more pro-activeness and alacrity.
All the departmental processes follow the existing manual procedures where the official files move across the spectrum of officialdom involving too much of overheads: time and prejudice for instance.
To begin with the appraisal processes are too slow where attendance makes no parameter to be evaluated at all (although the newly introduced biometric attendance will present good statistics to be assessed during the appraisal time).
In many cases we have observed that by the time the performance report of an employee reaches the accepting authority, the document gets lost. Mostly in such instances the process is to be re-initiated from its inception. Digital copies of the same on the other hand would serve no excuse to the negligent and erring official of lost or mischief.
There are instances where the employees are waiting for the confirmation on the posts they have been elevated on by the order of their respective administrative departments since ages. Such examples should be done away with for good.
The government should bring in the reform in the selection of the right candidate on the right post. Such a reform calls for strengthening the means and methods serving the desired ends. The obtuse boss is a huge disservice and a factor contributing to the de-motivation flowing down the rank and file, who instead of commanding respect among the subordinate officers and officials attracts ridicule and is seldom taken seriously.
There are so many varied categories of officers that it gives one an impression as if the selection to some class of service or the elevation process in vogue is based on some chance or the one is chosen by lot.
In ones entire career, we meet but only a handful of officers who one would look up to and offers substantial acumen for his/her immediate subordinates to emulate or drawn an inspiration from.
It is an established observation that only the one who has occupied a chair of position on the basis of merit and proper selection procedure understands the importance of merit and always gives respect and precedence to protocols and methods thereby helping cultivate procedural and meritocratic system. He or she always attaches method to his or her actions and doings to arrive at the desirable results.
Elevation to the position of responsibility should be made subject to some scientific, comprehensive or analytic evaluation to judge the prospective candidate therefrom.
Departmental exams should be scaled up to cover all positions of sensitivity and authority. Those exams should be solely conducted in the unequivocal digital format.
To have the entire government system function smoothly and efficiently, the human resource development schemes wherein the employees are trained in the verticals they are working within need to be put in place.
The first step is the identification of the key areas where the personnel involved are to be enhanced in their skill sets which their job at hand demands.
The gazetted cadre of service demands the officers in its rung to develop and hone besides many other crafts the managerial adeptness and efficient resources (including both tangible and non-tangible) management.
To have the frequent and regular updates in the employee’s knowledge base and deftness (particularly in the specialized domains of service) is the demand of the times.
Writing on the wall is clear: the process of bringing more accountability into the system has begun wherein the chances to fudge the figures and manipulate the results will for sure be reduced.
The digital era has just dawned on the governance however small and miniscule ABAS may prove, nevertheless it is a right step in right direction.