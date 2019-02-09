Digitization imperative for streamlining revenue records: Skandan

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 08:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, on Friday said that digitization is imperative for streamlining the revenue records, making these easily accessible to public and preserving for future.
As per an official, the Advisor said this during his visit to the Central Revenue Record Room Complex, Revenue Training Institute and Directorate of Land Records and Survey here at GoleGujral. He inspected the progress on implementation of Land Records Modernization Programme.
Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal , Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DC Samba, Sushma Chauhan, DC Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, DC Reasi , Sagar Dattatray, DC Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, Commissioner Survey & Land Records, J&K, Shahbaz Mirza, Regional Director S&LR, Jammu, Rifat Kohli, Regional Director S&LR Udhampur, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Principal Revenue Training Institute besides functionaries of executing agency and other senior officers of concerned departments were present during the inspection, the official added.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue gave a detailed resume of digitization programme to the Advisor including the process of scanning, preservation of revenue documents, data entry, digitization of maps, Jamabandi and updation with latest mutation records, said the official.
While interacting with the officers, the Advisor said that the comprehensive digitization would ensure better land record management that will enhance the State’s overall land record maintenance.
The Advisor inspected various sections of the Land Records Office and inquired about computerization and scanning of revenue records and directed for its proper maintenance.
Later, the Advisor chaired a meeting and reviewed the progress on Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). The functionaries of RAM TECH Software India- the firm assigned the job of scanning, computerization of various old revenue records gave a power point presentation of the digitization process.
The Advisor asked the concerned department and executing agency to consider the suggestion of utilization of Common Service Centers (CST) for developing mechanism of land record application for public service and stressed on sensitizing the field staff. He asked for constituting a team to study the process and recommend measures within one week that will help to expedite the process.
He was informed that out of revised estimate of 06 crore documents, 2.89 crore documents have been scanned so far. It was given out that the DGPS survey is already completed for the entire state and public service deliverance has started on some documents. It was informed that end to end digitization of land records for Jammu and Srinagar districts will be completed in the 1st phase.
On Jamabandi, the Advisor said that it is a challenging task and directed for fixing timelines for its completion.
Activity wise presentation was also given on application interface, modules, Revenue record, datacentre and integration, Updation of records, Geodetic network establishment, Satellite Data Processing Photogrammetric, Map overlay on reference data and update, Overlay analysis Survey, re-survey and other technology related aspects of the digitization of land records.
The Advisor was informed that the translation in 3 languages including Urdu, Hindi and English will be available for digitized records.
A documentary showcasing the Modernization of Land Records was also displayed at the meeting, said the official.