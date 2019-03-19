About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 |

Digitization and transparency

              

After state administration failed to digitize the land records for years, the Governor’s administration in the month of November last year set the deadline to finish the task. Governor Satya Pal Malik set the deadline of June 2019 for the completion of first phase of land records modernization programme, which will be completed in three phases. The programme was started in 2015 and some six and a half crore revenue documents are to be scanned and saved in digital format. Earlier the entire programme was said to be completed by the year 2022. More than two and a half crore documents have been scanned so far. The significance of digitizing the records, particularly land records, have been understated. As important revenue documents, it is essential that the records be saved in an easy to use form that can be accessed whenever needed. It is because of the opaque system that tampering and misuse of revenue documents and the related corruption has been going on in the state. In good governance, transparency is a key element. Not only at individual level, but at the highest level of governance the endless possibilities thrown open by the latest technologies have made the job of the administrators a lot easier. In J&K however, the administration has been very slow to upgrade itself and make use of the available technologies to make administration far more effective than it is now. Be it networking, communication, presentation, planning, sharing data on real time basis – the state falls behind by a long distance. Even some of the less seasoned political leaders who have shown interest in upgrading the state have not achieved much. Those who could pave way for better administration and governance in the state by extending services of new age information and technology have been nonplussed as from where to start. Leaving aside the feel that unnecessary paperwork and delays can be fended off with modern and faster means of communications or what can be done with just few clicks, e-Governance has always tempted the public for bringing transparency in governance. The state is still in the grip of corrupt practices in government offices. Bribes and lethargy in offices have left thousands of people disappointed. The scale of mistrust between people and the administrators shows reading on the higher side and unless a more transparent system is put in place the faith of the people on government bodies is hard to restore. Digitization can be a step in this direction.  

 

