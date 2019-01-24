Digitalize farmers’ awareness data: Advisor Kumar to SKUAST-J

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 23:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Wednesday convened a meeting with the administration and faculty of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) and stressed for digitalizing data being disseminated for farmers’ awareness.
Vice-Chancellor (SKUAST-J) Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Heads of the Departments, faculty and University Administrative Officers attended the meeting.
The official spokesperson said the seeking details regarding the functioning of the Varsity, Director Research SKUAST-J Dr. J.P. Sharma presented a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation to apprise the Advisor about the functioning and various initiatives being taken by the University for student and farmer welfare.
The Advisor was apprised that the University is committed to cater the needs of Jammu Division for the region-specific advances through education, research, and extension in the field of agriculture.
He was informed that the University has mandated to address the basic, strategic and applied research related to enhanced production in agriculture and allied sectors livestock health improvement and quality-based products.
It was given out that the University has established 8 Research Stations/Sub-Stations and 7 KVKs which are located in different agro-climatic zones of the Jammu region for catering the location-specific needs of the farming community.
The University pursues research of high standard through projects funded by various central and state agencies.
Kumar also sought details regarding the examination and entrance test procedure followed by the University. He was informed that the admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the Faculties of Agriculture, Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, School of Biotechnology and Agri-Business Management programs is made through competitive exams and internal examination papers are framed by experts from across the country.
Stressing the need for dissemination of interactive information about the best farming practices, the Advisor was informed that the technologies developed, tested and refined are disseminated for adoption by farmers through adoptive trials and front-line demonstrations through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
The technical information and production recommendations are disseminated through the publications and print material in form of pamphlets, leaflet, and posters.
The Advisor asked the concerned for digitalizing the data being disseminated for students as well as farmers awareness to adopt controlled and best farming practices.
He appreciated the administration for maintaining the University website and asked for making it more informative to farmers by disseminating interactive and visual information.
Kumar emphasized for enhancing academic affairs and research process to contribute to the agriculture sector of the state, besides focusing on knowledge exchange and interaction programmes for the development of students and faculty.
The Advisor also sought suggestion from the officers for making the agriculture sector of the state more vibrant and asked them for contributing their skills and experiences to uplift and boost the agriculture sector of the state.