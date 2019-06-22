Digital X-Ray, Video Endoscope inaugurated at DH Shopian

June 22, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr. Owais Ahmad today paid a visit to district hospital Shopian and inaugurated Digital X-Ray and Video Endoscope facility for the public today.

During the visit, the DC also interacted with the patients and enquired about the health-care facilities and treatment being provided to them. He also inspected ongoing work of the hospital and impressed upon the officers of concerned agency for early completion of the building. He also inspected fair price and cooperative medical shop and urged them for providing better medicines to the patients on fair price rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais said that having the hospital with latest equipments facilities under the district plan is a big leap forward in improving health facilities in the district. He further added that both the video endoscope and digital X-Ray are of latest possible technology and have now made the district hospital Shopian as one of the most advanced hospitals in the south Kashmir as far as availability of these diagnostic equipments is concerned.

Deputy Commissioner exhorted upon the medical staff to be punctual and work with great zeal and dedication for the benefit of patients.



