Digital photography, screenplay writing courses conclude

Mattoo lauds FTII-DIPR collaboration for bringing renaissance in JK’s filmmaking craft
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 14:
A concluding event marking the culmination of Film Appreciation Course viz-a-viz 'Foundation Course in Still Photography' and 'Course in Screenplay Writing' organized by FTII Pune and DIPR J&K was held at Media Complex Auditorium, Polo View, here today.
Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Director FTII Pune, Bhupendra Kainthola was the Guest of Honor.
Managing Director JKPDC, Dr Shah Faesal, Deputy Director News Radio Kashmir Srinagar, M A Tantray, Course Director Screenplay Writing Vadahi Sanchati, Course Director Digital Photography Bharat Kanaray, faculty member FTII Faheem Mulla, Editor Kashmir University, Muslim Jan, University Teachers, media professionals, filmmakers, artists besides students and their parents were present on the occasion.
As part of the event, Certificates Distribution Ceremony was also held for the students who underwent these innovative courses organized to introduce the interested local youth to the craft and nuances of filmmaking.
The event was marked by the presentation of short films and photographic works created by participants during the said courses.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mattoo appreciated the joint efforts by DIPR and FTII in organizing these courses in all regions of the state. He hoped that such courses will bring about a renaissance in filmmaking craft in the region. He congratulated the participants for successfully completing the courses and asked both the institutions to carry forward the mission.
Addressing the participants, Mattoo assured every possible help from the state government to the DIPR in providing opportunities for skill development of the youth of the state in the media.
Director FTII Pune, Bhupendra Kainthola said the response for these courses in the state has been phenomenal. He said that looking at the enthusiasm regarding the craft in the state, FTII in coordination with DIPR and other state institutions will increase its outreach in the state and organize many such courses.
He hoped for long-lasting association with the state and its people with a hope to give rise to a full-fledged, independent media/film industry in the region.
"These short courses are open for people of all age groups and can provide working professionals with opportunities to upgrade and sharpen their skill-set. We invite participation across sectors, industries and will work with the state institutions in this regard," he added.
Director Information, Muneer-ul-Islam while addressing the students advised them on taking full advantage of these opportunities being made available for them in their home turf.
“Better you put your stories in your own words, rather than letting others present your stories for you,” he advised the students. He said efforts are underway to organize additional allied courses in the state and DIPR will be in the forefront for the revival of this industry in the region.