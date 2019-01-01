‘Digital Gudda-Guddi Board’ unveiled in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 31:
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a Flagship programme of Government of India on Monday received an extended Digital arm, a medium capable of transforming the campaign truly by installation of “Digital Gudda-Guddi Board” in District Samba, J&K.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan unveiled the “Digital Gudda-Guddi Board.
DC during the launch said that this board is a fine example of digital innovation and best practice connected with BBBP scheme. She expressed hope that the digital board would create maximum awareness and empowerment of locals through installation of these boards at prominent places including DC Office Complex, Sub Divisional offices and other in district.
Nodal Officer for Digital Campaign of BetiBachaoBetiPadhao, District Information Officer, Ajay Sharma, gave a detailed purview of the working of Digital Gudda-Guddia Board model to the Deputy Commissioner and other District Officers. He informed that the digital board has been popularized in the district and works as a platform for dissemination of information, education and communication material on BBBP as well as updating monthly birth statistics. The digital board displays audio-video material as well as still frames for dissemination of information.
Apart from displaying disaggregated birth statistics, this board also contains other ecstatic audio-video IEC material related to the scheme.
During the unveiling of Digital Board programme Officer ICDS Jyoti Rani Salathia, Assistant Commissioner (DEV) M LatifiTasir, besides other District Officers were also present, the official added.