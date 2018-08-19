Digital Banking Campaign for J&K Grameen Bank concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Grameen Bank enrolled a considerable numbers of customers towards the Digital Platform during its recently concluded Digital Campaign from 16 July 2018 to 15 August 2018. Bank achieved up to 10% increase in its various Digital Services like: RuPay Cards, SMS Alerts and IMPS Subscription.
Good progress was also observed in other customer profile updations like Mobile Linking and Aadhaar Linking.
Chairman of the Bank,.Janak Raj Angural, while appreciating the efforts of its operative staff has advised them to work same zeal and fervor.
The management has further requested its esteemed customers to update their KYC’s in order to fully utilize the Digital Services of the Bank.
The existing RuPay Card holders of the Bank (Cards having Magnetic Stripe) may approach their respective Branch/es for the replacement with RuPay Cards having EMV Chip by or before 31 December 2018. The management has also announced certificates of appreciation to the top performing branch offices during the campaign.
Further, J&K Grameen Bank shall soon be live on UPI (BHIM) Platform and POS Terminals shall also be rendered to our merchants.