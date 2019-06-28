DIG SKR chairs security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra.

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to have proper coordination and synergy among forces being deployed for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, Anantnag police organized security review meeting at Dak Banglow, Anantnag.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was chaired by DIG SKR Atul Goel-IPS. SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of Army, Police, CAPF were present in the meeting.

DIG emphasised upon all concerned officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during the Yatra.

The objective of the meeting was sensitization of government forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law and order, rendering assistance to the general public during times of crisis and assistance to the pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive for Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by Anantnag Police on the emerging security environment in the District.

