DIG CKR reviews security arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DIG CKR V. K. Birdi Friday visited temple of Kheer Bhawani and reviewed the security arrangements made for the devotees visiting on the eve of forthcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani.

DIG CKR was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS and other senior officers of the district.

SSP gave a detailed briefing about the elaborate security arrangements put in place for the devotees and necessary facilities available for the convenience of devotees at security checkpoints.

Later, DIG CKR interacted with the temple authorities and and assured them of all possible assistance from police for the smooth conduct of Mela, besides he directed the officers to ensure that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience while visiting the temple.





