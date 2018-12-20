DIG CKR orders in-situ promotion to 230 officials

Srinagar, Dec 19:
DIG CKR, V.K Birdi Wednesday ordered in-situ promotion approved by Departmental Promotion Committee in favour of 230 officials.
The promotees include 195 Selection Grade Constables and 35 Head Constables. Board members who participated in the meeting include SSP Srinagar Shri Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, Sr. PO RPHQ Sgr Sh. Shafat Ahmad, AAO RPHQ Sgr, Javaid Ahmad and So Estt. RPHQ Srinagar, Irshad Ahmad.
Felicitating the promoted officials, DIG CKR has extended his warm greeting to them and their families and hoped that the promotions would encourage workmanship in the cadre. He exhorted upon them to work with more zeal and zest for the betterment of society in general and Police Department in Particular.