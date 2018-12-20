About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DIG CKR orders in-situ promotion to 230 officials

Published at December 20, 2018 01:35 AM 0Comment(s)192views


Srinagar, Dec 19:

 DIG CKR, V.K Birdi Wednesday ordered in-situ promotion approved by Departmental Promotion Committee in favour of 230 officials.
The promotees include 195 Selection Grade Constables and 35 Head Constables. Board members who participated in the meeting include SSP Srinagar Shri Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, Sr. PO RPHQ Sgr Sh. Shafat Ahmad, AAO RPHQ Sgr, Javaid Ahmad and So Estt. RPHQ Srinagar, Irshad Ahmad.
Felicitating the promoted officials, DIG CKR has extended his warm greeting to them and their families and hoped that the promotions would encourage workmanship in the cadre. He exhorted upon them to work with more zeal and zest for the betterment of society in general and Police Department in Particular.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top