Differently-abled people part and parcel of society: Vyanka Chairman

Irfan YattooSrinagar, 19 August:
Rajasthan based Mustard Oil Company; Vyanka’s Chairman, Virardh Vyas on Monday said that differently-abled people are part and parcel of our society.
Speaking at the launch of Vyanka mustard oil, Vyas said apart from doing business, the corporate sector should play their role in promoting such people through their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives.
“Our main focus will be those children who are differently-abled and I hope we will promote them with our CSR initiatives,” Vyas said adding that company employees has decided to celebrate Eid with these children.
Around 50 students of Zaiba Aapa Institute of Inclusive Education Bijbehara were also invited for the special lunch.
On the occasion, Chairperson of the institute Javid Ahmad Tak urged society to play their role both financially and accepting them in our society.
“I wish our society should treat these students same like as normal students. There should not any discrimination between the children and others,” Tak said.
Vyanka a Rajasthan based mustard oil company’s under CSR initiative will be helping the differently abled children in the valley.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com