Didn’t receive any notice: Shah’s wife

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Property was bought by my father, belongs to me’

As reports claim that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the property of incarcerated Shabir Ahmad Shah in Rawalpora, the family of the leader Friday said they have not received any notice in this regard.

Shabir Shah’s wife, Dr.Bilquees Shah said the property, which as per media reports has been attached, was belonging to Shah but she was the real owner of the land.

“The land in Rawalpora was bought by my father in 1999 following which it was presented to me as a gift by my family in 2005,” she said adding, “The property belongs to me and not Shah.”

“We have provided all documents related to the land to ED in English and Urdu language. I have constructed the building there on my own salary and also took loan of Rs 20 lakhs from bank,” she said.

She further said they would challenge the action legally in case it has been attached.

“So far we have not received even a notice in this regard,” added Bilquees. (KNS)

