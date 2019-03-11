About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 11, 2019 |

Didn’t allow BJP’s nefarious designs succeed in JK: Mehbooba

 Former Provincial Vice President of National Conference, Rauf Ahmad Bhat along with thousands of his workers and Hamid Ahmad Mir from north Kashmir’s Patttan on Sunday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with party President Mehbooba Mufti welcoming the entrants into the party fold.
According to the party spokesman, both the leaders termed PDP’s pro-people agenda and its stand on resolution of Kashmir as a prime reason for them to join the party. While announcing their entry into the PDP, both the leaders resolved to carry forward party’s agenda of peace and reconciliation and strengthen it further on ground.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, PDP President and Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stressed for the greater coordination between the party functionaries and stated that time is near when the PDP will emerge as a resplendent torch that could guide Kashmir’s future generations towards prosperity
She added that the PDP government in spite of being in coalition with the BJP didn’t allow the later to fulfil its nefarious agenda in Kashmir and the government employed country’s best lawyers for the protection of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. She added that for safeguarding minorities in Jammu including Gujjars and Bakerwals, her government had ensured that the communities aren’t harassed and the sense of security among them was restored on priority.

PDP President added that the government would have continued for six years if she had not strongly defended the interests of the state and its people. She added that since she remained consistently firm on PDP’s agenda which was included in agenda of alliance, the BJP had to run away. She added that the political agenda of the PDP and party’s firm belief on its principles led the BJP to turn its back and that being in the government PDP kept insisting for the withdrawal of the FIRs, amnesty for the stone pelters, and return of the power projects from the NHPC.

 

 

