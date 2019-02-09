DIC Kathua holds multilingual Mushaira

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 08:
The District Information Centre, Kathua organized a multilingual Mushaira here at Government High School, Kharote on Friday.
As per an official, Head Teacher, Ritu Rani was the chief guest while staff and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
Various poetspoems their creations in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Dogri languages on various social evils like drug addiction, female feticide, gender disparity, illiteracy and dowry system.
Prominent among the poets who recited their writings included Vijay Sharma, T R Sumbria, Sham Lal Khajuria, Balak Ram, R S Katal, Saroj Bala and others.
Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Rani welcomed and thanked the Information Department for organizing such type of programmes. She appealed for organizing more such programmes on regular basis.
She also expressed gratitude to the poets, writers and singers for presenting their performances.