April 12, 2019 | Sheikh Arshid Ahmad

Diatribe brings only shame and embarrassment

Diatribe is a violent or bitter criticism of something or someone. It is a kind of verbal attack against a person, group, institution, or a particular behavior. It can also be in the form of angry speech or writing that strongly criticizes someone or something.

Its purpose is to point out the weaknesses of something or someone. However, criticism or diatribe may be in negative or destructive way but if it is used in constructive way over some body it can change the life of a person in a positive and constructive way.

The vast majority of people especially well qualified and intellectuals whom I know or hear do criticism openly without knowing what it could change in someone's life. Due to incapable thinking or use of undue mind, people provoke each other and use bitter words. This can only destroy their life rather than having any good behavioral change. This thing only results in failure of empathy, disorder, reasonless disturbance and disharmony. Though diatribe sharpens the critical analysis of writers or authors but it enables readers to understand in critical way.  Bitter criticism produce only conflicting interpretations and understanding.

Prophet Mohammad (SAW), the role model of all the Muslims was bestowed by Allah (SWT) with love and mercy towards everyone during His (SAW) times. He (SAW) understood that nothing could eliminate the hatred, jealousy and rivalry from people's hearts but true brotherhood based on love, friendship and mutual advice and free from conspiracies, envy, sullenness and hatred.

He (SAW) taught his Companions (RA) to sow the seed of love and compassion in their hearts towards mankind without any prejudice and nurture it. This can bear the fruits of kindness which can win the hearts of millions of people across the globe.

Islam doesn't ignore human nature, it recognizes that anger may strike in moments of weakness, but it puts a limit on the length of time that anger may prevail, and forbids Muslims to continue a dispute beyond this time without one or both of them bringing about a reconciliation. Prophet (SAW) said “Beware of suspicion, for speaking on the basis of suspicion is the worst kind of lie. Don't seek out one another's faults, don't spy on one another, do not compete with one another, do not envy one another, don't hate one another, and don't turn away from one another. O' servants of Allah, be brothers"( Bukhari and Muslim)

Teaching of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) is based on love, affection and brotherhood. Muslims must refrain from diatribe that only creates hatred and flaw. Muslims must be aware of the ramifications of diatribe and should use it in a positive way so that people will get a chance to rebuild their career and life in a constructive way.

sheikharshid663@gmail.com

 

