About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Diarrhea Control awareness prog held at SKIMS

The Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS observed “Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight-2019” from 28 May to 8 June 2019 in its Child Health and Immunization Clinic.
An official handout said during the program, mothers and caregivers accompanying under five children were educated about the measures to be taken for the prevention of diarrheal diseases.
It said the key messages regarding measures to be undertaken during an episode of diarrhea were communicated.
In this regard, mothers were made aware about the advantages of breast feeding and early identification of danger signs in a child with diarrhea for timely seeking of the medical care.
They were informed about the importance of hand hygiene and role of Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) and Zinc during diarrhea.
A team of doctors also demonstrated technique of hand hygiene and preparation of homemade ORS/commercially available Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS).
Awareness generation activities included speeches, role plays and interactive sessions with the mothers, caregivers which proved fruitful especially in clearing and removing the misconceptions regarding the management of a case of diarrhea.

 

Latest News

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Jun 09 | Agencies
2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

Jun 09 | Agencies
Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Jun 09 | Noor ul Haq
Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Jun 09 | Agencies
Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Jun 09 | Agencies
DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

Jun 09 | Agencies
Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Jun 09 | Agencies
ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
88-year-old man

88-year-old man's body recovered from power project dam in Uri

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

Jun 09 | AP/Press Trust of India
UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Diarrhea Control awareness prog held at SKIMS

              

The Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS observed “Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight-2019” from 28 May to 8 June 2019 in its Child Health and Immunization Clinic.
An official handout said during the program, mothers and caregivers accompanying under five children were educated about the measures to be taken for the prevention of diarrheal diseases.
It said the key messages regarding measures to be undertaken during an episode of diarrhea were communicated.
In this regard, mothers were made aware about the advantages of breast feeding and early identification of danger signs in a child with diarrhea for timely seeking of the medical care.
They were informed about the importance of hand hygiene and role of Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) and Zinc during diarrhea.
A team of doctors also demonstrated technique of hand hygiene and preparation of homemade ORS/commercially available Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS).
Awareness generation activities included speeches, role plays and interactive sessions with the mothers, caregivers which proved fruitful especially in clearing and removing the misconceptions regarding the management of a case of diarrhea.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;