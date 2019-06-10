Diarrhea Control awareness prog held at SKIMS

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS observed “Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight-2019” from 28 May to 8 June 2019 in its Child Health and Immunization Clinic.

An official handout said during the program, mothers and caregivers accompanying under five children were educated about the measures to be taken for the prevention of diarrheal diseases.

It said the key messages regarding measures to be undertaken during an episode of diarrhea were communicated.

In this regard, mothers were made aware about the advantages of breast feeding and early identification of danger signs in a child with diarrhea for timely seeking of the medical care.

They were informed about the importance of hand hygiene and role of Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) and Zinc during diarrhea.

A team of doctors also demonstrated technique of hand hygiene and preparation of homemade ORS/commercially available Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS).

Awareness generation activities included speeches, role plays and interactive sessions with the mothers, caregivers which proved fruitful especially in clearing and removing the misconceptions regarding the management of a case of diarrhea.