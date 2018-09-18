Dialogue with Pak only if environ is conducive for talks: Singh

‘Imran propped up by Army’
PTINew Delhi, Sept 17:
Observing that the new Pakistan premier Imran Khan was "propped up" by the Army, Union minister V K Singh on Monday remained skeptical whether Pakistan has been able to change its attitude towards India.
Alluding to Khan without directly naming him, V K Singh said it remains to be seen whether "the person" will be able to bring about a change.
“India is adopting a wait and watch approach after the installation of the new government in Pakistan,” the minister of state for external affairs told reporters in New Delhi.
Responding to a question on incidents of infiltration at the border after the change of government in Pakistan, he said, "Did you all expect a change? I don't know. After all, the person has been propped up by the (Pakistan) army. The army still rules. So, let's wait and watch how things go -- whether the person remains under army control or doesn't remain under its control.”
“Dialogue with Pakistan can happen only if the environment is conducive for talks,” the minister said on the sidelines of the opening of a two-day conference - Smart Border Management - organised by FICCI in New Delhi.
“India's policy is very clear. Dialogue can happen only when the environment is conducive,” Singh said when asked whether there have been any attempts from Pakistan to initiate further dialogue with India.